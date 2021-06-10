The story appears on
Page A7
June 10, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cheating student
A student has been disqualified from the annual college entrance examination for cheating on the math section after he was found hiding his mobile phone in his jacket.
The student from Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, used the mobile phone to photograph the test paper 46 minutes after the exam began, and uploaded the pictures onto an online test question pool to search for answers.
The student has allegedly admitted to cheating and was disqualified from the exam, also known as gaokao in Chinese, pending further punishment.
The supervisors of the exam are also being probed.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.