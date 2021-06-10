Cheating student

Home » Nation

A student has been disqualified from the annual college entrance examination for cheating on the math section after he was found hiding his mobile phone in his jacket.

The student from Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, used the mobile phone to photograph the test paper 46 minutes after the exam began, and uploaded the pictures onto an online test question pool to search for answers.

The student has allegedly admitted to cheating and was disqualified from the exam, also known as gaokao in Chinese, pending further punishment.

The supervisors of the exam are also being probed.