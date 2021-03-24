China HIV drug wins foreign OK

Home » Nation

China’s first domestically developed drug for the treatment of HIV infection has been approved by the health authority of Ecuador to access the country’s market, according to pharmaceutical producer Frontier Biotech.

Aikening, or albuvirtide for injection, was approved by China Food and Drug Administration in 2018. It can be used with other antiretroviral drugs to treat HIV patients, according to Frontier Biotech, which is based in the east Chinese city of Nanjing.

The access to Ecuador is the drug’s first overseas market. The global anti-HIV drug market was US$22.9 billion in 2013 and is expected to hit US$46.7 billion by 2023.