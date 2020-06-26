The story appears on
Page A3
June 26, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
China, India dispute hits tech giants
APPLE, Cisco and Dell products are among the goods from United States companies being caught up in India’s border tensions with China, as Indian ports hold up imports from China.
Although no government notice has been issued, customs officers at major Indian ports have held back containers from China, seeking additional clearances, government and industry sources said.
The move comes amid heightened tensions between India and China after border clashes last week.
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a lobby group representing US firms, told India’s commerce ministry in a letter dated June 23 that lack of clarity and delays could disrupt business and manufacturing.
“Authorities have abruptly halted the clearance of industry consignments coming in from China (and perhaps other destinations) at most major ports and airports,” the USISPF wrote.
“This will send a chilling signal to foreign investors who look for predictability and transparency.”
The commerce ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
Two sources said Apple, Cisco, Dell and Ford Motor Co products were among those held up.
