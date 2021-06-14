China: Small group deciding fate of the world long gone

Home » Nation

China yesterday pointedly cautioned Group of Seven leaders that the days when “small” groups of countries decided the fate of the world was long gone, hitting back at the richest countries as they sought to act in concert to counter China.

“The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone,” a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London said.

“We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries.”

The Chinese spokesman said the only valid global system was the international order based on the principles of the United Nations and “not the so-called rules formulated by a small number of countries.”

The Group of Seven sought on Saturday to counter China’s growing influence by offering developing nations an infrastructure plan that could rival China’s Belt and Road initiative.

The G7, whose leaders are meeting in southwestern England, has been searching for a coherent response to the growing influence of China after spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years.

Leaders of the group, which comprises the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan, want to use their gathering in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay to show the world that the richest democracies can offer an alternative to China’s growing clout.

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders hope their plan, known as the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, will provide a infrastructure partnership to help narrow the US$40 trillion needed by developing nations by 2035, the White House said.

The G7 and its allies will use the B3W initiative to mobilize private-sector capital in areas such as climate, health and health security, digital technology, and gender equity and equality, the White House added.

It was not immediately clear how exactly the plan would work or how much capital it would ultimately allocate.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative scheme involves development and investment initiatives that would stretch from Asia to Europe and beyond.

More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to cooperate in BRI projects like railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure.

China has repeatedly hit back against attempts by Western powers to contain China, and says major powers are still gripped by an outdated imperial mindset after years of humiliating China.