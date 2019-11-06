China, Thailand agree to expand ties

Home » Nation

CHINA and Thailand yesterday pledged to expand cooperation in various areas and work together to facilitate trade and investment to boost regional connectivity and build a more open world economy.

In a joint press statement released during Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s official visit to the Southeast Asian country, the two sides also agreed on closer cooperation and coordination in various multilateral platforms to address growing protectionism.

China and Thailand agreed to respect each other’s development path, share experiences and best practices in national governance, and understand and support each other’s core interests and major concerns.

The two sides said they welcome closer engagements and support more frequent exchanges between the two countries’ government agencies, legislative bodies, political parties, armed forces and local authorities.

The two countries, which enjoy a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, highlighted in the statement the significance of economic and infrastructure cooperation in enhancing growth and prosperity of the two countries, the sub-region and the region as a whole.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed to build the China-Thailand railway into a successful example in bilateral cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative framework, and vowed to speed up the implementation of the railway project connecting Thailand’s Nong Khai and Laos’ Vientiane, and increase railway connections among the three countries.

Meanwhile, they agreed to further facilitate bilateral trade and expand cooperation in agricultural trade and e-commerce, and pledged to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in such sectors as next-generation automobile, hi-tech medical equipment, new energy, energy-saving vehicles and rubber.

In the statement, the two sides agreed to boost bilateral cooperation between China’s Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, so as to increase connectivity between the two areas and beyond.

The two sides also pledged to strengthen financial cooperation, expand the use of their currencies in trade and investment, and enhance collaboration on cross-border supervision.

On tourism cooperation, they said they are satisfied with the growing numbers of tourists between the two countries. The leaders of the two countries, according to the statement, have agreed to push forward cooperation in the tourism sector and further increase two-way movement of people.

As for cooperation on innovation, both sides agreed that it is a highlight in the BRI cooperation.

The two sides vowed to push forward projects on communications technology, open innovation centers, high-tech industrial parks and technology transfer centers, and strengthen cooperation in digital economy, smart cities and other fields.

They agreed to jointly build a Digital Silk Road.

The two countries also agreed to further expand cooperation in science, technology and innovation through joint research and development programs, researcher exchanges and technology transfer.

Additionally, the two sides agreed to explore cooperation in such fields as biology, green circular economy and cutting-edge technology, the statement said.