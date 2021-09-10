The story appears on
Page A2
September 10, 2021
China, UK in candid clime talks
CHINA’S special envoy on climate Xie Zhenhua held “candid, in-depth and constructive” talks this week with Britain’s senior climate change official Alok Sharma, the environment ministry said yesterday.
Sharma, who visited the northern city of Tianjin for discussions from Sunday to Tuesday, is president of the COP 26 climate talks, as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference are known, set to held in November in Glasgow.
The officials’ discussions focused on arrangements for the conference, global climate action and climate change cooperation by the two nations, China’s ecology and environment ministry said in a statement.
Both sides believe the Glasgow conference should insist on “fair, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities principles” to complete follow-up talks on rules regarding the Paris Accord.
China will host COP 15 biodiversity talks in Kunming city in October.
