China and US to work on getting bilateral relations back on track

Home » Nation

China and the US agreed to take action and work together to bring bilateral relations back to the right track for sound and steady development during their latest round of talks in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday.

The consensus was reached during talks between Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The two sides, in a candid manner, had a comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views on China-US relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern. The meeting was described as constructive, and conducive to enhancing mutual understanding.

When China and the United States cooperate, the two countries and the world will benefit; when they are in confrontation, the two and the world will suffer seriously, said Yang.

Whether China and the United States can handle their relations well bears on the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, as well as the future of the world, he added.

The US needs to have a deep understanding of the mutually beneficial nature of China-US relations and correctly understand China’s domestic and foreign policies and strategic intentions, said Yang, adding that China opposes defining relations between the two nations as “competitive.”

He said that China attaches importance to the positive remarks on China-US relations made recently by US President Joe Biden, and has noticed that the US side said it has no intention of containing China’s development and is not seeking a “new Cold War.”

China hopes the US could adopt a rational and pragmatic China policy, and, together with China, follow a path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, with respect for each other’s core interests and major concerns. Yang expounded China’s solemn position on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and human rights as well as on maritime issues, urging the United States to respect China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.