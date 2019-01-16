China approves US$4.6b dam project

Home » Nation

CHINA has approved construction of one of its tallest dams, a 239-meter hydroelectric structure on the upstream section of the Yangtze River, the state planning agency said yesterday.

“Great importance must be attached to environmental protection and migrant resettlement work during the construction,” the National Development and Reform Commission said.

The Lawa hydroelectric project, on the Jinsha branch of the Yangtze River on the border between Sichuan Province and the Tibet Autonomous Region, will eventually consist of four turbines with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts. That compares with China’s total hydropower capacity of 350GW by the end of last year, with about 270GW contributed by large-scale projects.

State power giant Huadian Group will hold a stake of 48 percent in the project, with local firms holding the rest.

Planned total investment of 30.97 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion) will include 2.19 billion yuan to cover the costs of relocating and compensating people displaced by construction.

The NDRC also said it would look at ways of using the new project to boost local income.

It has also launched a campaign to clear up “disordered” small-scale hydropower on the Yangtze, with an audit last year putting the number of projects along the river and its tributaries at 24,100.