China bans US navy ships from HK, NGOs sanctioned

CHINA said yesterday US military ships and aircraft won’t be allowed to visit Hong Kong, and also announced sanctions against several US non-government organizations for encouraging protesters to engage in extremist, violent and criminal acts.

The measures were announced by China’s Foreign Ministry in response to US legislation passed last week supporting anti-government protesters. It said it had suspended taking requests for US military visits indefinitely, and warned of further action to come.

The ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the United States has seriously violated the international law and basic norms governing international relations, and interfered in China’s internal affairs.

“We urge the US to correct the mistakes and stop interfering in our internal affairs. China will take further steps if necessary to uphold Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity and China’s sovereignty,” said Hua.

China last week promised it would issue “firm counter measures” after US President Donald Trump signed into law the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act,” which supports anti-government protesters in Hong Kong and threatens China with potential sanctions.

The US-headquartered NGOs targeted include the National Endowment for Democracy, the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, the International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch, and Freedom House.

A lot of facts and evidence have shown that the aforementioned NGOs supported anti-China rioters in Hong Kong in various ways, abetted their extreme and violent criminal behavior and incited separatist activities for “Hong Kong independence,” Hua said.

“They shoulder major responsibility for the chaos in Hong Kong and they should be sanctioned and pay the price,” said Hua.

China will take further necessary actions in accordance with the development of the situation to firmly defend the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong and safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, she said.

The USS Blue Ridge, the command ship of the Japanese-based Seventh Fleet, stopped in Hong Kong in April — the last ship to visit before mass protests broke out in June.