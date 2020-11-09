The story appears on
November 9, 2020
Related News
China body donation rate jumps
The number of registered organ donors in China has exceeded 2.5 million, the Red Cross Society of China said on Saturday.
More than 30,000 donors completed their donations after death, saving over 90,000 people’s lives, the society added.
China started piloting the organ donation program in 2010, and official statistics show that the country’s body donation rate rose from 0.03 to 4.53 donors per million over the past decade.
A larger number of people are engaged in organ donation-related work. China now has more than 2,800 organ donation coordinators and 4,000 volunteers for organ donation, according to a work report on organ donation over the past 10 years.
In terms of regulation, organ donations have been written in China’s newly adopted Civil Code. There are clauses stating that no organization or individual should deceive, lure or coerce others into donating cells, tissues or organs, nor the whole body.
Meanwhile, there is a ban on any form of trade in the cells, tissues, organs of the body or the whole body, according to the code.
