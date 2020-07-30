China condemns EU move to restrict exports to HK

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday slammed a decision by the European Union to limit exports of sensitive equipment to Hong Kong over concerns about a new security law in the city.

The EU should respect China’s position and actions on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

The 27 nations on Tuesday came together around a proposal from France and Germany to limit exports to Hong Kong of technology that could be used for “internal repression, the interception of internal communications or cyber-surveillance.”

The bloc will also launch schemes to support the population of Hong Kong, granting visas, scholarships and academic exchanges to allow for easier travel to Europe, diplomats said.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, which no foreign country or organization has the right to interfere with.

The relevant measures adopted by the EU violated the basic principle of non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs in international relations. China is firmly opposed to this and has lodged an official complaint with the EU, Wang said.

He said the formulation and implementation of the national security law was to make up for the long-term legal loopholes in safeguarding national security in Hong Kong. It aims to improve the rule of law in Hong Kong and ensure the steady and sustained implementation of “one country, two systems” on the track of the rule of law.

“It is fully consistent with the relevant provisions of the Chinese Constitution and the Basic Law of Hong Kong, and it is conducive to not only the long-term stability and prosperity of Hong Kong but also safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of all foreign enterprises and personnel in Hong Kong,” Wang said.

He said as the EU claimed to have interests and concerns in Hong Kong and hoped to see its prosperity and stability, it should work in this direction with practical actions, rather than unilaterally introducing the so-called countermeasures to affect Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.

“We urge Europe to earnestly respect China’s position and actions on national security issues in Hong Kong, stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs in any way, do more to support the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, and focus on maintaining the healthy development of China-EU relations,” the spokesperson said.

The Chinese Mission to the European Union on Tuesday said it firmly opposes the EU’s wrong moves and urged the pan-Europe body to stop meddling in China’s internal affairs.

China has repeatedly elaborated on its position concerning the national security legislation for Hong Kong, said a spokesperson of the mission. The Chinese people, notably the Hong Kong people, are in the best position to tell if the “one country, two systems” has been well implemented or not, said the spokesperson, adding that “the EU has no right to make irresponsible remarks.”

The spokesperson said the vast majority of Hong Kong residents are of the view that the national security law will better protect their rights and maintain long-term prosperity and stability in the city.

“China is firmly against the EU’s wrong moves and has made serious representations with the EU side,” the spokesperson said, urging the EU to “truly respect China’s position on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong and to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs in any way.”