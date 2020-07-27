Advanced Search

July 27, 2020

China critical of forced entry at Houston premises

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 27, 2020 | Print Edition

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to US law enforcement officers’ forced entry into the Chinese consulate general in Houston.

US law enforcement officers on Friday forcibly entered the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston. In response, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston are diplomatic and consular premises as well as China’s national property.

Based on the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-US Consular Convention, the United States must not infringe on the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston in any way, he said.

