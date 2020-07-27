The story appears on
Page A3
July 27, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
China critical of forced entry at Houston premises
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to US law enforcement officers’ forced entry into the Chinese consulate general in Houston.
US law enforcement officers on Friday forcibly entered the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston. In response, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston are diplomatic and consular premises as well as China’s national property.
Based on the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-US Consular Convention, the United States must not infringe on the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston in any way, he said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.