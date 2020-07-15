China criticizes Pompeo over South China Sea comments

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday expressed firm opposition to a statement by the US Department of State on the South China Sea, saying it disregards the efforts of China and ASEAN countries for peace and stability in the area.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US reiterated that China’s position on the South China Sea issue has been consistent and clear-cut. “While firmly safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, China has been committed to resolving disputes through negotiation and consultation with countries directly involved, managing differences through rules and mechanisms, and achieving win-win results through mutually beneficial cooperation,” the embassy spokesperson said.

The US is not a country directly involved in the disputes. However, it has kept interfering in the issue. Under the pretext of preserving stability, it is flexing its muscles, stirring up tension and inciting confrontation in the region, the spokesperson said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that “Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful,” accusing China of a campaign of bullying to control the resources.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also responded yesterday that the statement showed that the US has gone against its promise of not taking stands on issues related to the South China Sea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stressed that China has never sought to build up any “maritime empire” in the area and has been fairly treating surrounding countries.

The Chinese embassy spokesperson pointed out that the US statement “deliberately distorts the facts and international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, exaggerates the situation in the region and attempts to sow discord between China and other littoral countries,” calling the accusation “completely unjustified.”

China urged the US side to earnestly honor its commitment of not taking sides on the issue of territorial sovereignty, and to respect regional countries’ efforts for a peaceful and stable South China Sea and stop its attempts to disrupt and sabotage regional peace and stability, both the Chinese Embassy and ministry spokespersons said.

“The situation of the South China Sea has remained peaceful and stable and is still improving,” they noted.

China and other countries in the region have maintained dialogue and are “advancing the consultation on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea,” the spokesperson added.

Consultations for the COC, first launched by China and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2013, are aimed at safeguarding peace and stability in the region.