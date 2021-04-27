The story appears on
Page A3
April 27, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
China experts to join group on Fukushima
CHINA said yesterday the International Atomic Energy Agency would invite Chinese experts to join a working group to monitor and assess Japan’s disposal of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
In a move that angered China and South Korea, Japan said this month it would release into the sea more than 1 million tons of contaminated water from the Fukushima plant, which was wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami a decade ago.
China has proposed that the IAEA set up a technical working group to monitor and assess how Japan implements its plan to dispose water from Fukushima, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
“The IAEA is actively setting up this working group now and has recently confirmed to China that it would invite Chinese experts to join the group,” Wang said.
