China flays US actions on students

A CHINESE foreign ministry spokesperson yesterday urged the United States to stop discriminatory actions against Chinese students and academics in the country.

For some time, the US has been abusing judicial power to harass, interrogate, and even arrest and prosecute Chinese students under fabricated allegations, Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.

Many Chinese students were severely harassed at the airport by US law enforcement authorities when they were leaving the country, and their cell phones, laptops, and other items were wantonly examined and even confiscated, he claimed.

From May to early September, nearly 300 Chinese students in the US underwent harassment and searches when taking temporary flights, according to Zhao.

He said the moves severely infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students and academics in the US and undermined the cultural exchanges and educational cooperation between the two countries.

“We have repeatedly lodged solemn representations with the United States, urging it to correct its mistakes and stop discrimination against Chinese students,” Zhao said.