The story appears on
Page A9
August 11, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
China gives 770m shots to the world
China has been striving to make COVID-19 vaccines more available in developing countries, and has already provided more than 770 million doses and concentrates to the world.
China ranks first in the world in terms of vaccines offered to the international community. “China will do its best to help developing countries cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” President Xi Jinping said recently in a message to the first meeting of the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation.
China will strive to provide 2 billion COVID-19 doses to the world this year, and offer US$100 million to COVAX, marking a further step in honoring its commitment to making vaccines a “global public good.”
As of August 4, 51.15 percent of people in high-income countries had been vaccinated, compared with just 1.36 percent in low-income countries.
From vaccine development to vaccine application, China has always put people’s lives first, and when some developed economies were stockpiling, China adopted an open and cooperative attitude, providing vaccines to developing countries in need, said Li Baodong, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.