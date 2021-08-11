China gives 770m shots to the world

Home » Nation

China has been striving to make COVID-19 vaccines more available in developing countries, and has already provided more than 770 million doses and concentrates to the world.

China ranks first in the world in terms of vaccines offered to the international community. “China will do its best to help developing countries cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” President Xi Jinping said recently in a message to the first meeting of the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation.

China will strive to provide 2 billion COVID-19 doses to the world this year, and offer US$100 million to COVAX, marking a further step in honoring its commitment to making vaccines a “global public good.”

As of August 4, 51.15 percent of people in high-income countries had been vaccinated, compared with just 1.36 percent in low-income countries.

From vaccine development to vaccine application, China has always put people’s lives first, and when some developed economies were stockpiling, China adopted an open and cooperative attitude, providing vaccines to developing countries in need, said Li Baodong, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia.