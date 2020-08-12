The story appears on
August 12, 2020
China issues nationwide weather alert
China’s national observatory yesterday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms in several provinces and regions for the next 24 hours.
From 8am yesterday to 8am today, torrential rains and rainstorms are expected to lash parts of Gansu, Fujian, Taiwan, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia and the Sichuan Basin, the National Meteorological Center said. According to the forecast, some regions are likely to see over 80 mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.
The center warned that some areas in the Fujian Province and Sichuan Basin will experience downpours.
The center advised local authorities to stay vigilant for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and suggested halting outdoor activities in disaster-prone areas.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
