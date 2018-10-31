China presents its human rights stance in Geneva

Home » Nation

CHINESE experts introduced their observations on human rights practice in China on Monday during a meeting held jointly by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and the Chinese Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

Zhang Yonghe, executive director of the Human Rights Research Institute of the Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said that as one of the basic rights, China’s anti-poverty achievement is a comprehensive utilization of various efforts, including the high priority given by the government, the growth-driven poverty reduction and a strong policy support system.

Over the past 40 years of reform and opening-up, more than 700 million poor people in China have been lifted out of poverty, and the rural poverty rate in China has fallen from 97.5 percent in 1978 to 4.5 percent in 2016.

Zuliyati Simayi, deputy dean of the College of Politics and Public Administration of Xinjiang University, said that employment is the biggest welfare for people’s livelihood, and the right to work and employment is an important part of the right of human development.

At present, she said, through the focus on those deep poverty-hit areas, investment promotion, employment training and various models to improve the employment rate, the overall employment situation of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang has been improved.

Li Changlin, a professor at the Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said that in the past 30 years, China has established a relatively complete juvenile criminal justice system, which embraces specialized and professional juvenile criminal justice personnel and organizations. “China has made outstanding achievements in the protection of the legal rights of minors, especially juvenile criminal suspects and defendants,” he said.

Dawa Cairen, a researcher at the Institute of Religious Studies at the China Tibetology Research Center, said that over the years, the central government and the Tibet Autonomous Region government have fully respected citizens’ rights to freedom of religious belief.

All religions in Tibet are equally respected and protected, he said.