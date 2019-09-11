China protests HK separatist’s Germany visit

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday expressed strong dissatisfaction with and expressed its firm opposition to Germany for allowing a Hong Kong separatist to enter the country to engage in anti-China separatist activities.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing when responding to media reports that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has welcomed the bail granted to Hong Kong separatist Joshua Wong who is the leader of a Hong Kong political group advocating the so-called “independence” and met him on Monday evening in Berlin.

“China has lodged stern representations with the German side,” Hua said.

Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and no foreign government, organization or individual has the right to interfere, Hua said.

“Any words, acts or plots that attempt to build oneself up by pulling in foreign forces and to split the country are doomed to failure,” she said.

It is also extremely wrong for some German media outlets and politicians to grab a share of limelight to “put on political shows” using anti-China separatists, she said. “This constitutes disrespect for China’s sovereignty and interference with China’s internal affairs.”

During her visit to China last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed clearly her support to the “one country, two systems” principle and opposition to violence, Hua said. “We cannot help but ask what is the purpose of Germany allowing Wong to visit the country at this time and meet with Maas.”