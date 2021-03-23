Advanced Search

March 23, 2021

China ratifies RCEP

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 March 23, 2021 | Print Edition

China has taken the lead in ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. Thailand also officially ratified the agreement. The group’s 15 members all stated that they will ratify the RCEP deal before the end of this year.

