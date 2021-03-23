The story appears on
March 23, 2021
China ratifies RCEP
China has taken the lead in ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. Thailand also officially ratified the agreement. The group’s 15 members all stated that they will ratify the RCEP deal before the end of this year.
