China says compelled to take countermeasures against US

Home » Nation

THE Foreign Ministry yesterday stressed that China is “compelled to take countermeasures” due to the expulsion of Chinese journalists from the United States.

“China is not the one to start trouble but will not blink if trouble comes its way,” Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters, adding that the US is solely responsible for all the consequences.

“Chinese media have long been covering news following the principles of objectivity, impartiality, truth and accuracy,” Geng said, noting that media helped promote mutual understanding, communication and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The remarks came after China announced three countermeasures against restrictive measures on Chinese media agencies in the United States.

“The US has said that all options are on the table. Today, I can also tell the US that all options are on the table for China,” the spokesperson said, warning that China would take further action if the US did not correct its mistakes.

Earlier in an official statement, China said that in recent years, the US government has placed unwarranted restrictions on Chinese media agencies and personnel in the US, purposely made things difficult for their normal reporting assignments, and subjected them to growing discrimination and politically motivated oppression.

In December 2018, certain Chinese media organizations in the US were ordered to register as “foreign agents.” In February 2020, five Chinese media entities in the US were designated as “foreign missions” and a cap was imposed on the number of their employees, in effect expelling Chinese journalists from the US.

Such outrageous treatment prompted strong representations from China. China strongly condemned the US move, and stressed its reserved right to respond and take action, the statement said, adding that China hereby announces the following measures, effective immediately:

First, in response to the US designation of five Chinese media agencies as “foreign missions,” China demands, in the spirit of reciprocity, that the China-based branches of Voice of America, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and Time declare in written form information about their staff, finance, operation and real estate in China.

Secondly, in response to the US slashing the staff size of Chinese media outlets in the US, which is expulsion in all but name, China demands that journalists of US citizenship working with the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post whose press credentials are due to expire before the end of 2020 notify the Department of Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within four calendar days starting from Wednesday and hand back their press cards within 10 calendar days. They will not be allowed to continue working as journalists in the People’s Republic of China, including its Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions.

Thirdly, in response to the discriminatory restrictions the US has imposed on Chinese journalists with regard to visa, administrative review and reporting, China will take reciprocal measures against American journalists.

According to the statement, the new restrictions not only apply to the Chinese mainland, but also apply to China’s Hong Kong and Macau.

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong echoed Geng’s comments, stating the countermeasures are legitimate and justified self-defense.

“The US expulsion of Chinese journalists was an upgraded evidence of political oppression. For too long, Chinese journalists have been unfairly treated under the discriminatory policies of the US,” Hua Chunying, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Information Department, tweeted after the release of the statement.