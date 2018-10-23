Advanced Search

October 23, 2018

China spends US$198b on shantytowns

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 October 23, 2018 | Print Edition

China has spent huge amounts of money on renovating shantytowns this year.

In the January-September period, China spent more than 1.37 trillion yuan (US$198 billion) on urban shantytown renovation, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said on its website.

China started rebuilding 5.34 million shantytown units in the first nine months, accounting for more than 92 percent of this year’s target, the ministry said. This year’s government work report said the country should start the renovation of 5.8 million shantytown units.

China has decided to speed up shantytown renovation to improve the living conditions of people with housing difficulties, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang earlier this month. The meeting also vowed to tighten supervision over construction quality and safety in accordance with the requirements of the government work report.

