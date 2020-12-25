The story appears on
Page A3
December 25, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
China suspends UK flights over virus
CHINA will suspend flights to and from the United Kingdom indefinitely over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday.
“Given the exceptional nature of the virus mutation and its potential impact ... China has decided to take reference from other countries and suspend flights to and from UK,” Wang said. “China will closely monitor relevant developments and dynamically adjust control measures depending on the situation.”
Countries across the globe are shutting their borders to Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.
There are currently eight weekly flights between China’s mainland and the United Kingdom, according to aviation data provider Variflight, including one each by Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines. British Airways operates two flights a week from London to Shanghai.
