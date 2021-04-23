China takes biodiversity viral using the Internet

Home » Nation

While climate change is already a widely discussed topic around the world, biodiversity conservation is less talked about.

As one of the most biodiverse countries on the planet, China is actively promoting the awareness of biodiversity protection among the general public — with the help of the Internet.

Ahead of World Earth Day yesterday, a discussion on biodiversity conservation featuring Internet celebrities and industry experts was streamed on China’s short-video platform Kuaishou, attracting more than 100,000 views and 1 million likes in less than three hours.

Tibetan herdsman Tamdrin, who became an Internet sensation after his video went viral last year, shared his encounter with nature back in his hometown in Litang County in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

“Lately, I’ve been learning from books and from nature. I want to tell everyone that there’s a lot to learn from nature,” said Tamdrin, better known by his Mandarin name “Ding Zhen.”

A second-grade student with the screen name “smart older sister” delivered a speech on her travel experiences across the world and the friends she met along the way: deer in Nara in Japan and giant pandas in Sichuan.

“I once visited an ice cream shop where they sell Earth-flavored ice creams. But, each customer can buy only one ball. Do you know why?” she asked. “Because we only have one Earth,” the 7-year-old continued after a brief pause, as the audience burst into laughter.

The event was part of he United Nations Development Program’s campaign to raise public awareness of biodiversity.