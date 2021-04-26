The story appears on
Page A5
April 26, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
China to bolster IPR protection
China will strengthen intellectual property rights protection to guarantee high-quality development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), a senior official said yesterday.
The National Intellectual Property Administration will improve the top design of IPR protection according to the outline of the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development, Shen Changyu, head of the NIPA, said at a press conference.
The NIPA has basically completed the drafting of the IPR protection and application plan for the 14th Five-Year Plan period and is promoting a new round of research on revising the Trademark Law, Shen said.
In 2020, China handled 31,300 trademark violation cases and over 42,000 administrative adjudication cases related to patent infringement disputes. It will continue to implement a strict IPR protection system and punitive compensation system, he added.
The number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 people has been included as an important indicator in the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan, which would promote the shift from pursuing quantity to improving quality in IP work, Shen added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.