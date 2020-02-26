China to support vulnerable countries

Home » Nation

CHINA will provide support within its capacity to countries with weaker health systems to help them strengthen their epidemic prevention and control capabilities, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked to comment on a statement by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a meeting of African Union health ministers on Saturday.

Tedros said the WHO is still worried about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in countries with weaker health systems and called on the international community to support the most vulnerable nations.

Since the outbreak, the Chinese government has taken the most comprehensive, stringent and thorough prevention and control measures, which have achieved remarkable effects, Zhao said.

Quoting Tedros, Zhao said that China’s effective measures have contained the spread of the virus inside China and to other countries, providing time for the world to prepare for the epidemic.

African countries have provided precious support and assistance to China after the epidemic despite their limited resources, the spokesperson said.

Noting that the 36th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council and the AU Peace and Security Council Meeting have issued communiques in support of China’s efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Zhao said the meeting of health ministers of AU member states also praised China’s anti-epidemic measures. “Africa stands with China in times of adversity. This is a perfect demonstration of a community with a shared future for mankind,” he added.

China will continue to implement the results of the Belt and Road construction and the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit, and provide support within its capacity to countries with weaker health systems to help them strengthen their epidemic prevention and control capabilities.