China unhappy with Abe’s talk on Taiwan

CHINA yesterday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s recent remarks on Taiwan.

“Abe, in disregard of the basic norms governing international relations and the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, flagrantly made irresponsible remarks on Taiwan and stirred in China’s internal affairs,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing.

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this, and has made stern representations through diplomatic channels, he said, adding that Taiwan is part of China’s sacred territory and outsiders will never be allowed to get their hands on it.

Noting that Japan had colonized Taiwan for half a century and committed countless crimes, Wang said no one should underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Anyone who dares to take the old path of militarism and challenge the bottom line of the Chinese people will inevitably run into bumps and bruises,” he said.

Abe delivered a virtual speech to a think tank in Taipei.

“A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance,” he said.

Abe, who stepped down as prime minister last year, is head of the largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and remains influential within the party.

Abe also expressed his support for Taiwan’s entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Tokyo-led trade grouping that emerged from the Trans-Pacific after it was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump. “I will support Taiwan’s participation,” Abe said.

Taiwan was a Japanese colony for 50 years until the end of World War II. Ties between the two were shored up by the US-Japan defense alliance and Washington’s unofficial support for the island.