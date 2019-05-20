The story appears on
May 20, 2019
China urges US not to damage ties
CHINESE State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi urged the US not to go too far in its damaging moves against Chinese interests in a phone conversation on Saturday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Noting that the US has recently made remarks and taken actions that are harmful to Chinese interests in various fields, including cracking down on Chinese enterprises’ normal operations through political measures, Wang said China opposes such actions.
“We urge the US side not to go too far,” Wang told Pompeo, adding that the United States should change its course as soon as possible so as to avoid further damage of bilateral ties.
History and reality have shown that as two big countries, China and the United States will both benefit from cooperation and lose from conflicts, Wang said, adding that cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries.
The two sides should follow the direction set by the two countries’ heads of state, manage their differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit, and work together in pushing forward a China-US relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability, said the Chinese foreign minister.
China has always been willing to resolve economic and trade differences through negotiations and consultations, which, however, should be conducted on the basis of equality, said Wang, adding that China, in any negotiations, must safeguard its legitimate interests, answer the calls of its people, and defend the basic norms of international relations.
Wang stressed that China has stated its firm opposition to the US recent negative words and acts related to Taiwan, and urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and handle Taiwan-related issues carefully and properly.
