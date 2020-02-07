China ‘will not suspend civil flights’

Home » Nation

CHINA’S civil flights will not be suspended, and the government will bring Chinese nationals home from wherever they are, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Hua Chunying made the remarks when asked to comment on suggestions by some countries that their citizens should leave China as soon as possible, fearing that China will impose further travel restrictions and make it difficult for them to leave the country on commercial flights in the coming weeks.

“Those are just assumptions,” said Hua.

The Chinese government attaches high importance to the life and health of all people in China, Chinese and foreigners alike, she said, adding that China has taken the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures against the novel coronavirus, many of which have far exceeded what the World Health Organization and International Health Regulations require.

Currently, the security, health and living standards of foreign nationals in China is guaranteed. The Civil Aviation Administration of China has taken effective measures to minimize the possibility of the virus spreading in airplanes and to ensure travelers’ safety and health on international flights, said the spokesperson.

“We hope all countries can assess the epidemic situation and China’s efforts in a calm, objective and rational manner and do not overreact,” said Hua.

She said after some countries resorted to extreme restrictions such as suspending flights despite WHO recommendations and the International Civil Aviation Organization bulletins, some Chinese nationals have been stranded overseas.

The government attaches great importance to addressing this situation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese diplomatic missions overseas have been assisting the stranded people in getting back home by changing flights or transiting through other countries, said Hua.

She said coordination efforts are also under way to get previous flights resumed to bring them home.

Suspension flights by some countries against WHO recommendations will not help contain the epidemic, but sow panic among the public, Hua said.

The actions of these countries have gravely disrupted normal personnel exchanges, international cooperation and the order of the international air transportation market, Hua said.

China urges the countries to think carefully and not to overreact or restrict flights operated by airlines of both sides, keeping bilateral relations and cooperation in mind, she added.