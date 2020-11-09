Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

November 9, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

China-India hold candid border talks

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 9, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of National Defense yesterday said the eighth round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on November 6 in Chushul.

The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of China-India border areas, according to a joint press release of the meeting.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, it said. They agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and push for the settlement of other outstanding issues.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿