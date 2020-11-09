China-India hold candid border talks

Home » Nation

China’s Ministry of National Defense yesterday said the eighth round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on November 6 in Chushul.

The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of China-India border areas, according to a joint press release of the meeting.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, it said. They agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and push for the settlement of other outstanding issues.