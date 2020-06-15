China’s 1st typhoon of the year hits south

Home » Nation

NURI, the second typhoon this year, landed in south China’s Guangdong Province early yesterday, the National Meteorological Center said.

Nuri hit Hailing Island in Yangjiang City around 8:50am, becoming the first typhoon to make a landfall in China this year, the NMC said.

The NMC has renewed the blue alert for typhoon and the yellow alert for rainstorms. It forecast strong wind in parts of the South China Sea and Guangdong and rainstorms in Hainan and parts of Guangdong and Guangxi till today.

Meteorological authorities have advised ships to return to harbor and cautioned against floods and geological disasters in these regions.

On Saturday, China activated a level-IV emergency response, the lowest in the country’s four-tier warning system, for Nuri.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has sent a team to Guangdong to assist disaster response.