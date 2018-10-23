China’s vision contributes to peace

Home » Nation

CHINA’S vision and action to build a community with a shared future for mankind are inspiring the world to pursue common development, sustainable prosperity and long-term stability.

Against the backdrop of a complicated international situation, China, the world’s largest developing country, has decided on cooperation instead of confrontation, partnership instead of alliance, and coexistence rather than isolation in its diplomatic activities. With a neighborhood diplomacy featuring amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, China has been making contributions to the peace and prosperity of the region and the rest of the world.

In April, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. With mutual trust and cooperation on the agenda, the Xi-Modi meeting was hailed as a new milestone in the development of China-India bilateral relations, after a military stand-off in the border area of Dong Lang (Doklam) last year.

Xi also had three meetings in less than three months with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which Xi said opened up a new chapter in the development of China-DPRK relations.

In December last year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in made his first visit to China after taking office; in August, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited China; and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pay an official visit to China on Thursday, the first by a Japanese prime minister in seven years.

China’s commitment to good neighborliness and friendship, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation appeals enormously to more countries including the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso and El Salvador, which have recently established or resumed diplomatic relations with China.

As a responsible major country, a builder and contributor to the current international system, China is committed to working together with different partners to make the cake of cooperation bigger and achieve mutually beneficial and win-win results.

On July 16, Xi held talks with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Director-General Audrey Azoulay, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, and European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in three separate meetings in Beijing.

Consensus was reached in all three meetings on safeguarding the rules-based international order, advocating multilateralism, and supporting free trade so as to promote world peace, stability and development.

Shouldering responsibilities

As the world is facing a growing list of issues that need resolution, pressures are building up on various countries and major countries in particular to shoulder the responsibilities of facilitating cooperation.

In September, the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation brought African countries together to discuss one common issue — development, as notable achievements were scored in Sino-African cooperation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended China-Africa cooperation for its exemplary role in South-South cooperation, “which makes important contributions to world peace and development with demonstrative significance.”

As Xi said during his meeting with Jim Yong Kim, the world today is a global village. Despite the constant appearance of unilateralism and protectionism, the blended interests and shared destiny of different countries and economic globalization are irresistible.

Over 2,800 enterprises from more than 130 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai next month.

As the world’s first import-themed national-level expo, the CIIE is seen as a major measure by China to resolutely support free trade, and it also accords with Xi’s proposal to pursue open, innovative and inclusive development.

“The expo sends a strong message from China in favor of free trade and multilateralism,” said Argentine political observer Patricio Giusto.