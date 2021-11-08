Chinese club wins LOL Worlds

Home » Nation

China’s EDward Gaming came from behind and battled to a 3-2 series victory to win the 2021 League of Legends World Championship over defending champion DWG KIA on Saturday in Reykjavík, Iceland.

It was an unexpected championship for EDG against the heavily favored opponent. Prior to this year, EDG had never advanced past the quarterfinals at the Worlds. They became the first team to win 15 of a possible 15 playoff matches to clinch the championship.

This is the maiden world championship title for the Chinese club. EDG takes home US$489,500 with the win.

The Chinese club has six domestic titles. Mid laner Lee “Scout” Ye-chan was named FMVP. “I have faced a lot of challenges and experienced a lot of failures. After all those efforts I am finally able to lift the trophy with EDG,” said Lee.

Lee was a bit shocked when he learnt that he was the Final MVP. “I’m really surprised. I really feel through these five games I didn’t perform that well. Also, before the fifth game, I really felt like maybe the finals MVP should be given to our jungle player, Jiejie, because I really feel Jiejie played so well this whole set,” he said after the final.

The world championship victory completed the Grand Slam of support Tian “Meiko” Ye.

“I started the journey with EDG in 2015 and had a brilliant start, along with difficulties and adversities. Being able to win the world championship after all these years of persistence, it’s been all worth it,” said 23-year-old Tian.

EDG, the only non-South Korean team in the last four and underdog before the final, stunned DK in the opening game of the final, before the defending champion answered with two wins thanks to their excellent team fight.

Jungler Zhao “Jiejie” Lijie paced EDG to victory in the fourth game and forced a decider, where the EDG players bettered their opponent to kill the Elder Dragon and the Baron Nashor before claiming the eventual victory.

EDG is the third Chinese team to win the LoL worlds, after Invictus Gaming in 2018 and FunPlus Phoenix in 2019.