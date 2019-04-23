Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

April 23, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Chinese toll revised to 1, 5 missing

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 April 23, 2019 | Print Edition

FIVE Chinese nationals remain missing following the deadly bomb attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The bombings have claimed the life of one Chinese and injured five more. The Chinese embassy in Colombo has contacted the family of the person who was killed and was awaiting police confirmation on the fate of the five still missing, according to a report in People’s Daily.

Earlier reports said two Chinese nationals had died but the embassy yesterday revised the number down to one.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿