April 23, 2019
Chinese toll revised to 1, 5 missing
FIVE Chinese nationals remain missing following the deadly bomb attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
The bombings have claimed the life of one Chinese and injured five more. The Chinese embassy in Colombo has contacted the family of the person who was killed and was awaiting police confirmation on the fate of the five still missing, according to a report in People’s Daily.
Earlier reports said two Chinese nationals had died but the embassy yesterday revised the number down to one.
