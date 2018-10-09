Chinese vice minister probed for accepting bribes

Home » Nation

MENG Hongwei, vice minister of public security, is being investigated by China’s National Supervisory Commission for suspected violations of laws.

The Ministry of Public Security released a statement yesterday afternoon, saying Meng, also former Interpol chief, accepted bribes and the investigation expressed China’s determination to fully carry out the struggle against graft.

“The investigation against Meng Hongwei taking bribes and suspected violations of law is very timely, absolutely correct and rather wise,” the statement said. It did not provide more details about the allegations.

The investigation “shows that no one is above the law with no exceptions. Anyone who violates the law will be seriously investigated and severely punished,” the statement said, adding that others suspected of accepting bribes alongside Meng would be investigated and dealt with.

In the early hours yesterday, Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi chaired a meeting attended by senior officials of the ministry’s Party committee to discuss Meng’s case, the statement said.

“We should deeply recognize the serious damage that Meng Hongwei’s bribe-taking and suspected violations of the law have caused to the Party and the work of public security, and deeply learn from this lesson,” the statement said.

The notice of the high-level meeting of public security officials elaborated on a terse announcement late on Sunday by the supervisory commission that said Meng was suspected of unspecified crimes.

Shortly after China’s announcement about the investigation on Sunday, Interpol said Meng had resigned as the international police agency’s president. Interpol said Meng would be temporarily replaced by South Korean Kim Jong-yang until a new election in November.

Meng became the first Chinese president of Interpol in late 2016.

The public security ministry’s statement said Meng, 64, was being investigated as a result of his “willfulness” and has only himself to blame.

At the meeting, officials were told that they “must always maintain the political quality of being absolutely loyal to the Party,” the statement said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China’s handling of the Meng probe demonstrated Beijing’s commitment to tackling graft.

“This has shown the Chinese government’s firm resolve to crack down on corruption and crime,” Lu said. “It has also made very clear that this case fully demonstrates that the Party is firm in fighting corruption and anybody will be punished seriously in accordance with the law if they violated the law.”

He said China will continue to support Interpol’s work and “strengthen pragmatic cooperation” with its member states to crack down on crime.