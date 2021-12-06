Chinese way the path to a greener world

Home » Nation

China’s low-carbon path serves as a boost for green development globally, noted participants in the 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou).

Themed “Whence and Whither — Unprecedented Changes in the World and China and the CPC.”

The event, from December 1 to last Saturday in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, attracted nearly 80 celebrated figures in the global political, academic, and economic communities.

China has pledged to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, making the world’s biggest cut in carbon emission intensity in the shortest time in history.

In September, the country announced that it will stop building new coal-fired projects overseas.

Xu Huaqing, director of the National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation, said the carbon pledges highlight China’s strategic purpose and direction, and that the country has a strong track record in tackling climate change.

China’s carbon intensity in 2020 was 48.4 percent less than that in 2005, meaning China more than fulfilled its commitment of a 40-45 percent reduction in carbon intensity from 2005 levels by 2020, he said.

Experts say China’s carbon pledges are set to have global significance as the country is a major player in fighting climate change and a strong force in promoting global development.

Guven Sak, managing director of the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey, called China’s move away from coal-fired projects overseas “a step in the right direction in limiting the cost of human activity on our planet.”

Jusuf Wanandi, co-founder of Indonesia’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, said: “Given the sheer size of China and the story of its development success, going the green path would cement China’s reputation and leadership in the transitioning to the green path of development.”

Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, a former Pakistan foreign minister, said China is in a position to share its solar technology, environmental achievements and experience with the world.