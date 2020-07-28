Chongqing area hit hard by rainstorms

Home » Nation

Southwest China’s Chongqing City, which is located along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, was yesterday hit by the most severe flooding since the flood season started this year.

The third flood of the year in the Yangtze occurred on Sunday in its upper reaches after heavy rainfall, according to officials from the Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources.

The commission issued flood warnings for a stretch of the upper reaches of the river and the Three Gorges reservoir on Sunday.

About 6am yesterday, the Cuntan hydrological station in Chongqing saw water exceed the warning level for the first time since the beginning of the flood season this year.

The water level in downtown Chongqing has continued rising, and is expected to reach the highest level last night, said Ran Jinhong, an official with the municipal flood control and drought relief headquarters.

“We have made advance preparations for flood control to ensure the smooth passage of the flood,” Ran said.