Chongqing bus plunge death toll climbs to 9

The death toll from a bus plunge into the Yangtze River in southwest China on Sunday has risen to nine, local authorities said yesterday.

Divers had found nine bodies and retrieved seven of them from the river in Chongqing City as of 4:45pm yesterday, according to the rescue headquarters.

Three bodies have been identified while the other four are undergoing DNA analysis.

A probe revealed that 15 people, including the driver, were on board the bus.

The bus veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with an oncoming car before breaking through road fencing and falling off a bridge in Wanzhou District on Sunday.

With the help of sonar technology and underwater robots, the bus was found 73 meters underwater, according to Zhou Dongrong, from Shanghai Salvage Co, a state-run salvage firm.

But water hazard and limited underwater visibility have hindered rescue efforts.