The story appears on
Page A6
July 9, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
City to ban smoking
The coastal city of Qinhuangdao, in north China’s Hebei Province, has unveiled a regulation that bans smoking in all indoor venues from August 1. The regulation also prohibits smoking in 11 types of outdoor areas including tourist destinations and beaches. Electronic cigarettes are also prohibited at the same venues under the regulation. Smokers who defy the ban will be fined up to 200 yuan (US$29) and venue owners can be fined up to 1,000 yuan. China has set a target to reduce the smoking rate among people aged 15 and above to 20 percent by 2030.
