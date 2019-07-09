Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 9, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

City to ban smoking

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 9, 2019 | Print Edition

The coastal city of Qinhuangdao, in north China’s Hebei Province, has unveiled a regulation that bans smoking in all indoor venues from August 1. The regulation also prohibits smoking in 11 types of outdoor areas including tourist destinations and beaches. Electronic cigarettes are also prohibited at the same venues under the regulation. Smokers who defy the ban will be fined up to 200 yuan (US$29) and venue owners can be fined up to 1,000 yuan. China has set a target to reduce the smoking rate among people aged 15 and above to 20 percent by 2030.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿