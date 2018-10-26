Coal mine death toll hits 5

Home » Nation

Five miners have been confirmed dead, one rescued, while the other 16 remain trapped following a rock burst at a coal mine in eastern Shandong Province at the weekend, local authorities announced yesterday. The accident occurred at around 11pm on Saturday at Longyun Coal Mining Co Ltd in Yuncheng County. A total of 22 people were trapped in the tunnel after coal fell at both ends from the rock burst. Rock bursts are often caused by fractures in rocks due to wear and tear from mining.