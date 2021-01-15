The story appears on
January 15, 2021
Cold wave alert
China’s meteorological authority yesterday renewed a blue alert for a cold wave, forecasting low temperatures and strong winds in most parts of the country.
From today to Sunday, average or minimum daily temperatures are expected to drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the northwestern, central and eastern regions.
