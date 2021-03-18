Advanced Search

March 18, 2021

Cold wave in central China

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 18, 2021 | Print Edition

A cold wave will sweep central and east China from tomorrow to Sunday, bringing gales and snow, according to the country’s top meteorological authority.

Accompanied by strong winds, temperatures will drop by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius in most parts of central and east China, the National Meteorological Center predicted, adding that snow and rain are also expected in the regions during the period.

