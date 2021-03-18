The story appears on
Cold wave in central China
A cold wave will sweep central and east China from tomorrow to Sunday, bringing gales and snow, according to the country’s top meteorological authority.
Accompanied by strong winds, temperatures will drop by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius in most parts of central and east China, the National Meteorological Center predicted, adding that snow and rain are also expected in the regions during the period.
