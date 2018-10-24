Commando unit captures team, individual titles at sniping event

Home » Nation

The Falcon Commando of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force (PAP) won both the individual all-round champion and team grand champion during the “Sharp Blade” 2018 International Sniping Competition.

The competition, hosted by PAP, concluded at a military base on the outskirts of Beijing. Held from October 18 to 22, over 100 snipers from 21 countries competed in the competition, including China, Belarus, Hungary and Israel.

Hu Leiting, a major in the Air Force of the People’s Liberation Army, said he was impressed by the performance of foreign counterparts, especially the camouflage of delegates from Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Hu added his team members and foreign counterparts harvested techniques and friendships through exchanging experiences, prioritizing shooting positions and camouflaging gun-barrels.

“We work like brothers,” said Captain Khalid Mahmood, team leader of Pakistan, adding that Chinese team members provided much support by warmly sharing their experiences.

Krste Misajlovski, a corporal from Macedonia, once attended a training workshop in China. Coming to China again, brought back favorable memories.

Misajlovski and his team member, Master Sergeant Predrag Masevski, have attended many similar competitions in Europe. “So many countries are attending Sharp Blade, and there are so many events at the same time in the same location. No mistakes were ever made — this represents the top level,” Misajlovski said. “We tried our best during the competition. Though we fell down during some events, we received new experiences and great friendships.”

“The competition builds a platform through which snipers from various countries strengthen their friendship and learn from each other, and is conducive to enhancing capacity building for counter-terrorism,” said Zhang Xiaoqi, director of the intelligence bureau of the PAP staff department.

Hosted every two years, the competition constitutes an important part of PAP efforts to carry out real combat training and international cooperation.