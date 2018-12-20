Committees, public chose reform awards

Home » Nation

AN official has elaborated on the awards given to 100 Chinese and 10 foreigners for their outstanding contributions to the country’s reform and opening-up.

The awards were an important part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the country’s reform and opening-up, the official with the office of the leading group responsible for the honors said yesterday.

According to a decision made by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, 100 Chinese were awarded the medals of reform pioneers and 10 foreigners were honored with China reform friendship medals. Some were honored posthumously.

Chinese leaders presented the medals to the prize winners on Tuesday.

The awards aim to greatly promote the spirit of the times, at the heart of which is reform and innovation, by setting up examples and praising reform pioneers, the official said. The 100 Chinese award recipients have all made great contributions to promoting reform, and played a guiding and exemplary role.

The prize winners have well represented different regions and sectors of the reform and opening-up, the official said.

Among the 100 winners, five came from Hong Kong and Macau. They have always cared about, supported and participated in the country’s reform and opening-up.

In addition to Chinese people, many foreign friends have been deeply engaged in the reform and opening-up drive and made outstanding contributions to the cause, the official said.

The official said the 10 foreign award recipients were witnesses, supporters and contributors to the reform and opening-up.

They are the Chinese people’s long-time friends.

The official also expounded on the pro­cedures for how the list of medal recipients was generated.

Party committees across the country recommended candidates, more than 20 governmental departments then examined the candidates and the leading group proposed a preliminary name list.

After re-examination, the name list was finalized by the CPC Central Committee. The public widely participated in the recommendations.