Common interests with Europe

Home » Nation

CHINA and Europe share extensive common interests and are not systemic rivals, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.

Wang recalled the improvement in China-Europe cooperation since last year, including the signing and taking effect of the China-European Union agreement on geographical indications, the conclusion of negotiations on the China-EU investment treaty.

Last year also saw China become the EU’s biggest trade partner for the first time. “In the face of crises and challenges, China-Europe relations have demonstrated resilience and vitality, sending out a positive message to the world,” he said.

“China and Europe are two great civilizations capable of dialogue and exchanges, and they are not systemic rivals,” Wang stressed, adding their relationship is “equal and open, not targeting any third party or controlled by anyone else.”