August 22, 2019

Computer congress

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 22, 2019 | Print Edition

The World Computer Congress will be held from September 9 to 11 in Changsha, capital of the central Hunan Province. So far, more than 1,300 people from companies around the world, including IBM, Microsoft and from institutions and government departments have applied to attend.

