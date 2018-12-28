The story appears on
Page A3
December 28, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Consulate terrorist dies in bomb blast
A SEPARATIST leader blamed for masterminding last month’s attack on a Chinese Consulate in Pakistan has been killed in a bombing in Afghanistan.
Aslam Baloch, one of the leaders of the Baluch Liberation Army, and five of his associates were “martyred” in a blast, according to Jeeyand Baloch, a spokesman for the group.
Pakistani security officials said Baloch was killed on Tuesday in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.
Mohammad Yousof Younosi, a provincial council member from Kandahar, said six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a house in a wealthy subdivision of the city.
He said the blast, which was a block away, blew out the windows of his home and several others in the neighborhood.
He said he knew one of the people killed, who came from Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, and had alerted authorities to their presence several weeks ago.
“Their language and clothing was different from ours, I knew they were not from Afghanistan and I worried,” said Younosi.
No one immediately claimed responsibility the attack. Several militant and separatist groups operate in Baluchistan.
Three gunmen attacked the Chinese Consulate in Karachi last month, triggering a shootout that left the assailants, two police officers and two civilians dead.
