The story appears on
Page A8
December 15, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cops retrieve 61,000 cultural relic items
More than 61,000 cultural relic items have been retrieved by police since a national crackdown on crimes related to cultural relics was launched in August last year, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday.
As of November 30, public security departments across China have solved 2,704 cultural relic-related cases, apprehending 5,300 suspects and busting 585 criminal gangs, it said.
The campaign mainly focuses on combating the criminal activities of robbing ancient cultural sites, ancient tombs and grotto temples, stealing from ancient buildings, as well as stealing and damaging revolutionary cultural relics.
Planned to last a year, the campaign was extended for another year in August 2021, with an emphasis on preventing such crimes, said the ministry.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.