December 15, 2021

Cops retrieve 61,000 cultural relic items

December 15, 2021

More than 61,000 cultural relic items have been retrieved by police since a national crackdown on crimes related to cultural relics was launched in August last year, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday.

As of November 30, public security departments across China have solved 2,704 cultural relic-related cases, apprehending 5,300 suspects and busting 585 criminal gangs, it said.

The campaign mainly focuses on combating the criminal activities of robbing ancient cultural sites, ancient tombs and grotto temples, stealing from ancient buildings, as well as stealing and damaging revolutionary cultural relics.

Planned to last a year, the campaign was extended for another year in August 2021, with an emphasis on preventing such crimes, said the ministry.

