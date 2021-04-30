Core module of space station enters orbit

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday sent into space the core module of its space station, kicking off a series of key launch missions that aim to complete the construction of the station by the end of next year.

The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the module named Tianhe, or “Harmony of the Heavens,” blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan at 11:23am.

About 494 seconds later, Tianhe separated from the rocket and entered the planned orbit. At 12:36pm, its solar panels unfolded and started to work properly.

The successful launch of the core module suggests China’s space station construction has entered the full implementation stage, laying a solid foundation for the follow-up tasks, said Chinese President Xi Jinping in a congratulatory message. He extended sincere greetings and congratulated all members who participated in the mission.

Tianhe will act as the management and control hub of the space station Tiangong, meaning “Heavenly Palace,”

with a node that could dock with up to three spacecraft at a time for short stays, or two for long, said Bai Linhou, deputy chief designer of the space station at the China Academy of Space Technology, under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Tianhe has a total length of 16.6 meters, a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters and a takeoff mass of 22.5 tons, and is the largest spacecraft developed by China.

The space station will be T-shaped with the core module at the center and a lab capsule on each side. Each module will be over 20 tons. When the station docks with both manned and cargo spacecraft, its weight could reach nearly 100 tons.

The station will operate in the low-Earth orbit at an altitude from 340km to 450km. It has a designed lifespan of 10 years, but experts believe it could last more than 15 years with appropriate maintenance and repairs.

“We will learn how to assemble, operate and maintain large spacecraft in orbit, and we aim to build Tiangong into a state-level space lab supporting the long stay of astronauts and large-scale scientific, technological and application experiments,” said Bai.

“The station is also expected to contribute to the peaceful development and utilization of space resources through international cooperation, as well as to enrich technologies and experience for China’s future explorations into deeper space,” Bai said.

As the foundation of the station, Tianhe will help China’s aerospace engineers carry out the verification of key technologies, including flexible solar wings, in-orbit assembly and maintenance, and above all a new life support system.

China will also send the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft and Shenzhou-12 manned craft this year to dock with the core module. Three astronauts will be aboard Shenzhou-12 and stay in orbit for three months, said Hao Chun, director of the China Manned Space Agency.

“We will transport support materials, necessary spare parts and equipment first, and then our crew,” said Hao.

Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship will also be launched later this year to dock with Tianhe, and another three astronauts will then begin their six-month stay in orbit. The longest stay in space so far by Chinese astronauts is 33 days.

After the five launch missions this year, China has plans for six missions, namely the launch of the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules, two cargo spacecraft and two manned spaceships, in 2022 to complete the construction of the space station.

“We have to make sure every launch is reliable and operation of spacecraft in orbit is safe and sound. Every mission is a test for our organization, management, technology and support ability,” said Zhou Jianping, chief designer of China’s manned space program.

The station will offer at most six astronauts more than 100 cubic meters of room for living and working, more than six times that of Tiangong-2 space lab. The core module Tianhe will provide astronauts six zones, namely for work, sleep, sanitation, dining, health care and exercise.

Flight engineers and payload experts are among the astronaut reserve for the first time to meet the space station’s maintenance and advanced research needs. Such a large facility will provide many opportunities for scientific research and technological experiments, said Zhou. “It is bound to enrich our understanding of the universe and promote the development in science, technology, and applications.”

Since China started to develop its manned space program, it has been carrying out international cooperation with an open attitude by adhering to the principle of peaceful use of space and win-win sharing.

For the space station project, China has extensive exchanges and cooperation with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, the European Space Agency, and national space agencies from countries like Germany, Italy, France and Pakistan.

In June 2019, China released the first batch of nine jointly selected international cooperation projects, involving 17 countries in aerospace medicine, life sciences and biotechnology, microgravity physics and combustion science, astronomy, and other emerging technologies.

“We would like to see foreign astronauts participate in China’s space flight missions, working and living in China’s space station in the future,” Hao noted.

He said many foreign agencies had brought up cooperative intentions, and China will start the selection of foreign astronauts and carry out joint flights according to the mission progress.

“Through cooperation, we want to build China’s space station into a scientific research platform shared by the world and benefiting all humankind,” Hao said.