Coronary stent prices set to plunge in China

Home » Nation

Coronary stents, once priced at more than 10,000 yuan (US$1,500) each, are expected to become available in Chinese hospitals at roughly 1,000 yuan for the treatment of coronary heart disease.

That estimate comes from the results of the initial round of the Chinese government’s centralized procurement program for high-value medical commodities, which were unveiled yesterday in north China’s Tianjin City.

The 10 varieties of coronary stents that were successful following bidding saw their average price down to around 700 yuan from about 13,000 yuan, according to the office in charge of the program.

They cover mainstream products now commonly used in health institutions, with quantities accounting for more than 70 percent of the intended purchase volumes of these institutions.

The average price for the same products from the same enterprises has fallen 93 percent from 2019. The average price fall for domestically made products is 92 percent, and 95 percent for imports.

It is estimated that the price cut due to centralized purchasing will save patients some 10.9 billion yuan in related expenses.